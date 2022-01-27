Trevor Zegras scores with the smoothest Michigan lacrosse-style goal you’ll ever see

Trevor Zegras is already very familiar with highlight reels everywhere in his young career. He turned heads in early December by cradling the puck below the redline and sending it over the net to Sonny Milano who batted it out of mid-air for a goal.

He’s managed to top that Thursday night. He scored with the Michigan for the Anaheim Ducks as they visited the Montreal Canadiens.

The Ducks win a faceoff at center ice and the puck is immediately dumped into the Canadiens zone where it’s bobbled by a few players along the boards and ends up on Zegras’ stick. Zegras skates behind the net, goes backhand to forehand to cradle the puck, and then slips it under the crossbar past Habs goaltender Sam Montembeault.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, the highly-skilled, rarely seen goal happened in front of an empty Bell Centre.

The move is called the “Michigan” due to Mike Legg, a forward for the University of Michigan, who made the move famous in 1996.

The first player to successfully score a Michigan in the NHL was Andrei Svechnikov, who scored the goal twice during the 2019-20 season.

More highlights like this one please, Trevor.

Screenshot via Bally Sports SoCal