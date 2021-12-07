Even Trevor Zegras can’t believe what Trevor Zegras just did

Just last night we got a look at how good the Anaheim Ducks’ top line is, but now this Trevor Zegras / Sonny Milano highlight makes the case for everyone to see.

It’s straight out of lacrosse: a flashy puck juggle turns into an aerial pass turns into a mid-air swat.

…Could this be the goal of the season?

Behind Buffalo’s net, Zegras lifts and cradles the puck, then just sorta sails it over the net, where Sonny Milano knocks it past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, whose name I freely admit I just copy/pasted.

Milano heads to celebrate with playmaker Zegras, who is holding is head in disbelief.

Even watching his own replay, Zegras looks gobsmacked with what he’s done.

Zegras, 20, has 23 points in 25 games this season.

Headline photo: NHL.com