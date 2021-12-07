Even Trevor Zegras can’t believe what Trevor Zegras just did

Just last night we got a look at how good the Anaheim Ducks’ top line is, but now this Trevor Zegras / Sonny Milano highlight makes the case for everyone to see.
It’s straight out of lacrosse: a flashy puck juggle turns into an aerial pass turns into a mid-air swat.
…Could this be the goal of the season?
Behind Buffalo’s net, Zegras lifts and cradles the puck, then just sorta sails it over the net, where Sonny Milano knocks it past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, whose name I freely admit I just copy/pasted.
Milano heads to celebrate with playmaker Zegras, who is holding is head in disbelief.
Even watching his own replay, Zegras looks gobsmacked with what he’s done.
replay pic.twitter.com/0rjNzRbl22
— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) December 8, 2021
Zegras, 20, has 23 points in 25 games this season.
Headline photo: NHL.com
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On