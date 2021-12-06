Hagelin scores, Caps beat Ducks 4-3 in the shootout

The Washington Capitals welcomed the better-than-I-thought Anaheim Ducks to town on Monday night for darn good hour-plus of hockey.
The only goal in the first period was when Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal, a keen one-timer from low in the slot.
The second period got a bit out of control. The Zegras-Rakell-Milano line got two goals, sandwiching Carl Hagelin’s layup. Vinni Lettieri got a rush goal against the Ovi line to give the Ducks the lead, but then John Carlson cleaned up a rebound to tie it heading into the third period.
Alex Ovechkin went bananas in the third period but scored zero goals. Both teams, and both conferences, earned a standings point. Overtime was boring, so here’s some shootout bullets.
CAPS WIN!
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) December 6, 2021
Here’s your snakebit top 10, now with Carl’s name proudly crossed out pic.twitter.com/R1k5n8JqCZ
— RMNB (@russianmachine) December 7, 2021
A tastefully muted but shiny jacket for @JoeBpXp in the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Rf3Wq1b8XI
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) December 7, 2021
With Washington’s lineup still dealing with gaping holes, Peter Laviolette started improvising lines late in this one. There was an Ovi-Eller-Oshie shift for a minute there. As much as Washington has been racking up points, this team is in another sense just barely getting by.
Also they’re trash at three-on-three overtime. But that doesn’t matter.
The Caps now get four days of rest before hosting the Penguins on Friday. I hope they perhaps stay apart, get healthy and off the COVID list. Maybe get a booster.
Headline photo: Molly (thanks!)
