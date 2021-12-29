TJ Oshie spent his birthday and Christmas quarantining away from his family

TJ Oshie’s birthday is two days before Christmas. A perfect storm, in the worst way, caused the Osh Babe to be away from his family, which includes his wife Lauren, three young children, and dog Sandy, for both big celebrations.

On December 19, Oshie became one of the latest Capitals players to enter COVID-19 protocol after the team returned home from a game against the Winnipeg Jets. Since November, the Capitals have seen 13 players be placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List during a span of 42 days. Breakthrough cases have occurred despite every player on the roster being vaccinated by the start of the regular season, according to the team.

Oshie, in his seventh year with the Capitals, turned 35 on December 23. The next day, Oshie thanked everyone for their birthday wishes on social media, remarking sarcastically “Gotta love a quarantine bday!”

Thanks all for the birthday wishes. Gotta love a quarantine bday! Merry Christmas Eve!! — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) December 24, 2021

Oshie’s wife, Lauren, posted several photos of TJ on her Instagram, but none of him from that day. “Happy Birthday to the most incredible husband and father around! We love you so much! @tjoshie7,” she wrote.

Ten days later, TJ was released from protocol and returned to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Oshie participated in the Capitals’ morning skate before the team’s tilt against the Nashville Predators scheduled for 7pm at Capital One Arena. During that time Oshie was away, the CDC announced a recommendation that shortened the isolation and quarantine period from 10 to five days.

T.J. Oshie was on the ice for an optional morning skate ahead of tonight's game vs. the Predators, I'm told. Oshie had been in COVID-19 protocol since Dec. 19. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 29, 2021

Oshie’s last two weeks are just another example of the sacrifices athletes are making to keep plodding forward during the NHL’s pandemic era.