TJ Oshie furious after terrible officiating negates Alex Ovechkin PPG

The Washington Capitals were deprived of an Alex Ovechkin power-play goal after some of the worst hockey officiating you’re ever going to see. The play occurred in the first period while the Carolina Hurricanes were on a penalty kill.

TJ Oshie, who was battling for position in the bumper spot, had his stick literally ripped out of his hands and thrown by Jordan Staal as the Hurricanes forward skated out to cover Alex Ovechkin near the left circle. Oshie skated back to get his stick and then whacked Staal’s out of his hands.

Ovechkin scored on an Ovi shot from the Ovi spot as officials whistled the play dead. Oshie was called for a slashing penalty. Staal was penalized at all.

Yeah this was umm …not cool. pic.twitter.com/iCK0BsNaMI — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 28, 2022

Naturally, Oshie was furious, screaming at the officials as he was ushered into the penalty box. The Capitals forward slammed his stick into the glass narrowly missing an additional unsportsmanlike penalty.

Right there with ya, Osh pic.twitter.com/Wtlhj064iG — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 28, 2022

The Capitals are down 2-0 after a poor start. That penalty was a huge swing in the game.

Hey Jordan Staal pic.twitter.com/uxq5BjjwcU — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 28, 2022

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington