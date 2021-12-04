We missed this

TJ Oshie is finally back in the lineup after missing 16 of the last 17 Capitals games. Oshie suffered two different lower-body injuries in the fall that have kept him out approximately three-quarters of the season.

But now the Osh Babe is back and he brought his weird warmup superstitions with him.

We missed it!

For instance, Oshie and Wilson resumed their pregame butt taps tradition. This time, there was only one clap and it was full power.

IT’S ABOUT DRIVE, IT’S ABOUT POWER pic.twitter.com/JA4vVtbgos — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 5, 2021

Here’s another look from reader Adam, who excitedly waited to film this moment in the stands (just like I would).

Just lads doing dude stuff @russianmachine pic.twitter.com/pZli2qsqYM — Head Grinch Adam (@salsa_wits) December 4, 2021

Over the last month, Tom had continued the tradition, but with an invisible Oshie.

crying in the club rn pic.twitter.com/b36l77BFtN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 6, 2021

One Capitals fan who was especially excited to see Oshie back on the ice was Will Altman, who brought a mini plush donut for him.

He doesn’t care if he gets a puck, players don’t owe anyone shit lol he just wants to give @TJOshie77 the mini donut🤣 pic.twitter.com/4K7crfkf7g — Cluuure (@claire_altman16) December 4, 2021

Inside the tunnel, Oshie was greeted by Alex Ovechkin with a high five, expletives, and a bunch of chest bumps.

we'll take babe we missed for 💯 pic.twitter.com/dOkCrECksH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 4, 2021

This is the stuff. Welcome back, Osh.

Screenshot: @Capitals