A walking boot will not stop TJ Oshie from dominating Halloween

The Washington Capitals held their annual Halloween Party last night and Halloween was sure in full swing at the home of Lauren and TJ Oshie.

TJ channeled his cool mom vibes while sporting a walking boot on his right foot. The boot is due to an injury that he suffered against the Detroit Red Wings and is currently keeping him out week-to-week hockey-wise but clearly not forcing him to be a regular mom.

TJ did his best June George impression, reminding you that happy hour is from four to six. Meanwhile, Lauren is letting us all know that we need to stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen.

The Oshie’s have a rich history of going all out on Halloween and this year was definitely no different.