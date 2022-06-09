Where are they now? The Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship team.

The Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights four games to one to win the Stanley Cup four years ago this week.

Since then, the Capitals have not won a playoff series since, getting first-rounded four consecutive times. While the Caps’ core and identity have largely stayed the same, the 2018 team’s supporting cast has moved on. Only eight of those 27 players are still on the team while two others, Shane Gersich and Pheonix Copley, remain in the organization.

Some key members of the 2018 championship team have flourished elsewhere. Others have wound down their careers or retired in different organizations or leagues.

For this exercise, we’re going to focus on the “departed” in alphabetical order. The Capitals’ championship players that remain on the NHL team include Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Lars Eller, Michal Kempny pending UFA), Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and TJ Oshie.

Fun fact: Since winning a championship, Ovechkin has scored 173 goals in four seasons, including 50 goals twice. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. Next season will be his age-37 season. Ovi has 780 career goals now. He had 607 then.

Alex Chiasson #39 THEN: Washington Capitals fourth-line forward

NOW: Vancouver Canucks middle-six forward/PP specialist/pending UFA An achievement to be proud of. 600th game for Alex Chiasson! pic.twitter.com/eCiK5Qas8a — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022 Alex Chiasson was a journeyman pickup by the Capitals during the 2017-18 season. Chaser made the team out of training camp and carved out a role for himself as a depth forward on the team’s fourth line. The Canadian sniper scored nine goals and had 18 points in 61 regular-season games. He played in 16 games during the Caps’ Cup run. His only goal came in the Capitals’ elimination of the Penguins in Game Six. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan opted not to bring Chiasson, an unrestricted free agent, back the next season and his career in the NHL seemed over. Chiasson would not get an offer over the summer and eventually settled for another professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers. Chiasson once again made the team out of training camp and had his biggest year pro in 2018-19, scoring 22 goals for the Oilers. Chiasson also became a valuable player on the power play, rubbing elbows with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the first unit. He registered eight goals and 15 points on the power play. After seeing his goal totals decrease the next two seasons, Chiasson signed with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2021 offseason. Chiasson, 31, rebounded with 13 goals in 67 games. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent in July. Alex Chiasson agent Pat Morris : Alex has no intention to sign in Switzerland. His 1st intention is to resign with VAN if there is reciprocal interest…or failing that continue his career with another NHL team at the appropriate free agency period. VAN is his 1st choice. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) May 26, 2022

Taylor Chorney #4 THEN: Washington Capitals depth defenseman

NOW: Retired from hockey in 2021 11´#RBSAVS 2:0

#4 Taylor Chorney nimmt den Pass auf die rechte Seite direkt ab und schießt zum 2:0 ein. #GoRedBulls #RedBullsGameday #warriorhockey @betathomeICE pic.twitter.com/VxwAKt7brq — EC Red Bull Salzburg (@ecrbs) November 27, 2020 Taylor Chorney was traded midseason to the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2017-18 season. A beloved teammate, the Capitals got Chorney a championship ring even though he only 24 games with the team that season. This is pretty awesome. Taylor Chorney, who was with the Washington Capitals until late last season, went to visit his old teammates… and they had quite the surprise for him. VIDEO >>> pic.twitter.com/vjvpac2edn — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 6, 2019 After the season, Chorney left the NHL after eight seasons and went to Europe. He first signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano of the Swiss National League. Chorney then finished his career in 2020-21 with EC Red Bull Salzburg of the IceHL. He announced his retirement on Instagram. “It has been a heck of a journey over the last 13 years,” Chorney wrote. “Hockey has always been at the front of my mind but with some time now to reflect, the friendships and experiences along the way are what I will cherish the most. Thanks to everyone I’ve had the pleasure of ‘working’ with along the way.” [Sounds the ‘Chorn Horn’]

Brett Connolly #10 THEN: Washington Capitals third line forward

NOW: AHL Rockford IceHogs forward Medical Update: Forward Brett Connolly will miss 4-6 weeks (left knee) after suffering an injury in Winnipeg last Saturday. https://t.co/ybomBkSOTc — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) April 23, 2022 Brett Connolly was a Tampa Bay Lightning first-round draft pick in 2010 that finally realized his talent in Washington, tying or tallying new career highs in goals every season he was in DC (15, 15, and 22). Connolly found a home on the team’s third line with Lars Eller, scoring six goals in the 2018 playoffs including twice in the Stanley Cup Final (G1, G4). He was on the ice for Lars Eller’s Cup-winning goal. Brett’s pizza-eating tattoo photo inspired one of the best fan tattoos honoring the Capitals’ championship team from Tyler Duchaine. I uh…yeah. pic.twitter.com/lnWqdGelTJ — Tyler Duchaine (@tylerduchaine) June 7, 2022 After a career year during the 2018-19 season, Connolly left the cash-strapped Capitals for Florida as an unrestricted free agent, inking a four-year $14 million contract. The grass was not greener in Sunrise, however. Connolly started strong (19 goals in 2019-20) but eventually fell out of favor with Joel Quenneville. Connolly was put on waivers and eventually traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in April of 2021. Connolly, 30, played a majority of the 2021-22 season for the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, after delivering a terrible but accidental hit to Tanner Kero. The right-winger was elite in the A, scoring 35 points (17g, 18a) in 37 games. Connolly’s season ended early after suffering a left knee injury in April. Connolly remains under NHL contract for the 2022-23 season where he will make $3.5 million in the final year of his contract.

Jakub Jerabek #28 THEN: Washington Capitals depth defenseman

NOW: Signed to HC Oceláři Třinec in Czechia for the 2022-23 season Do @telhcz se Kuba Jeřábek vrací po letech v NHL a KHL. „Během těch 6 let v zahraničí jsem toho hodně zažil a doufám, že mě zlepšily, i jako hokejistu k lepšímu. Vracím se do Česka jako zkušenější a klidnější hráč, kterému jde o týmový úspěch." 📰➡️ https://t.co/Fiv2trtPWf pic.twitter.com/MbnPt7crwb — 🏆🏆🏆 Oceláři Mis3 (@hcocelaricz) June 6, 2022 Brian MacLellan acquired Jakub Jerabek at the trade deadline for added depth in the playoffs. The Czech defenseman played in two games during that playoff run, tallying an assist. Jerabek did not return after that. He signed with the St. Louis Blues over the 2018 offseason and spent most of the 2018-19 season in the AHL with the San Antonio Rampage (52 games). After only getting one game with the Blues, Jerabek took his talents overseas and became a full-time effective defender in the KHL. Jerabek spent two seasons with Vityaz Podolsk (his first season he was a first-team All-Star) and one campaign with Spartak Moskva before leaving Russia to sign with HC Oceláři Třinec in Czechia. “I like the vision of the club, I was impressed by the coach,” Jerabek said per Google Translate in June. “But most of all, I heard from a lot of guys what the background is here. And I know that the conditions in the area and the Beskydy Mountains are ideal for the family as well. And I’m definitely looking forward to returning to the extra league, after six years abroad I have great respect for it. Extraliga has its quality.” Jerabek represented Czechia in the 2022 Winter Olympics. His sister Margaret is a star on Czechia’s national handball team.

Jakub Vrana #13 THEN: Washington Capitals middle six forward

NOW: Detroit Red Wings’ superstar #RedWings Wrap-Up: Vrana's return provides offensive spark; finishes with 13 goals and six assists in just 26 games. 📰 » https://t.co/ixVboR0Rzc pic.twitter.com/GW5pyYORJ9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 3, 2022 Young star Jakub Vrana had eight points (3g, 5a) in 23 games during the ’18 loffs, including the first goal of Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final. Vrana was a fan favorite in Washington. NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin frequently called him a future superstar during telecasts. But V’s two-way play clashed with Capitals coaches and the problem came to a head under Peter Laviolette. Brian MacLellan flipped Vrana (and Richard Panik) to the Detroit Red Wings for Anthony Mantha. Vrana scored eight goals in his first 11 games with the Red Wings in 2020-21 including a four-goal game. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Vrana injured his shoulder on the first day of training camp. He returned later in the year and had 13 goals in 26 games. Vrana could eclipse the 40-goal mark in Detroit if he keeps up this pace over a full season.

Nathan Walker #79 THEN: Washington Capitals black ace

NOW: St. Louis Blues forward View this post on Instagram A post shared by TaylaaWalker (@taylaawalker__) Nathan Walker was one of the black aces on the Capitals’ Cup team. He ended up playing in two games and tallied a primary assist on an Alex Chiasson goal during the Penguins’ elimination in Game Six. He should have gotten his name on the Stanley Cup. Walker spent one more season with the Capitals in 2018-19 before signing as a free agent with the St. Louis Blues. Walker spent a majority of the last three seasons with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, San Antonio Rampage. During the 2021-22 season, Walker scored his first career NHL hat trick against the Red Wings, becoming the first Australian in NHL history to do so. He had eight goals in 30 games for the Blues this season. Walker is under contract for next season with St. Louis. He makes $750k. Walker now has two children, Winnie and Storm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Walker (@walks__12)

Barry Trotz THEN: Washington Capitals head coach

NOW: Fired by New York Islanders The @NYIslanders have relieved Barry Trotz of his duties as Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/v7f8XuAGOl — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2022 Barry Trotz helped the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in the playoffs, but was reportedly nearly fired by Caps brass during the regular season. Trotz tried to renegotiate his contract in the summer so that he could get a raise (or IMO force his way out). The two sides eventually agreed to part ways and Trotz stepped down. Trotz was hired by the New York Islanders shortly after and given a five-year $20 million contract where he made $4 million a year. Trotz led the Isles to an unlikely playoff appearance in 2019 (lost in the second round), and then to consecutive Eastern Conference Final appareances in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the Islanders had a down year and missed the playoffs for the first time under Trotz. GM Lou Lamoriello fired Trotz at season’s end.

Lane Lambert THEN: Washington Capitals assistant coach

NOW: New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert has been named Head Coach of the @NYIslanders. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/OUmxauaMZH pic.twitter.com/2vFpUSsWFk — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2022 Which leads us to Lane Lambert! Lambert was on Trotz’s staff as an assistant and followed his lieutenant to Long Island. A few weeks ago, he was hired by Lou Lamoriello to be the team’s new coach after the firing of Trotz. The opportunity is Lambert’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.

Todd Reirden THEN: Washington Capitals associate coach

NOW: Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach (defense) 05.20.09: Reirden named coach of WBS

07.31.10: Reirden named assistant coach of PIT

06.12.13: Reirden signs contract extension

06.25.15: Reirden leaves Penguins staff

…Capitals things…

09.02.20: Reirden is back! Reirden circles back to Pittsburgh: https://t.co/mgOC40ULGC pic.twitter.com/UU11moIP3o — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 2, 2020 Todd Reirden was promoted and hired as the Capitals’ 18th coach in team history after Barry Trotz left. Reirden led the Capitals to an 89-46-6 record during his two years behind the bench, but could not get the team past the first round of the playoffs. Reirden was promptly fired after Trotz’s Islanders took the Capitals to the woodshed during the Bubble Playoffs in 2020, losing in five games. At the time, Reirden’s .642 point percentage ranked fifth in NHL history among coaches with at least 100 games. Reirden did not stay unemployed long. The Penguins re-hired Reirden as an assistant coach as part of Mike Sullivan’s staff. Reirden was tabbed to be head coach for at least one game again after Sullivan was out due to COVID-19 in November 2021. More bad news to report. Head coach Mike Sullivan will not be available for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID-related protocols. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will assume Sullivan’s duties behind the bench tonight in his absence. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 4, 2021 Reirden is now under consideration to be a head coach again. Elliotte Friedman reported in his 32 Thoughts podcast that the Chicago Blackhawks were considering hiriing him.

Mitch Korn THEN: Washington Capitals head goaltending coach

NOW: New York Islanders director of goaltending Lane Lambert, Barry Trotz and Mitch Korn (left to right) display their Stanley Cup rings after being presented with them prior to tonight’s #Isles – #Capitals game. pic.twitter.com/jBbC5QMCap — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 26, 2018 Mitch Korn also eventually followed Barry Trotz to the New York Islanders after the Caps’ breakup.

Blaine Forsythe THEN: Washington Capitals PP coach

NOW: Washington Capitals PP coach He’s still here. P.S. – Here’s a photo of him with hair. Big congratulations to former #WHLHitmen assistant coach Blaine Forsythe on becoming the seventh Hitmen alumnus to win the Stanley Cup!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MQt3bdjXAk — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) June 8, 2018

