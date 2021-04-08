Former Capital Taylor Chorney announces retirement from hockey

Former Capital Taylor Chorney is calling it a career.

Thursday, the 33-year-old defenseman announced his retirement from hockey after spending the 2020-21 season with EC Salzburg of the Austrian ICE Hockey League. Chorney scored 14 points (4g, 10a) in 34 games. The European league features franchises from Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, and Italy.

Chorney left the NHL after ending the 2017-18 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He spent two seasons with HC Lugano of the Swiss National League before signing in the ICEHL.

Chorney announced his retirement on his personal Instagram.

“It has been a heck of a journey over the last 13 years,” Chorney wrote. “Hockey has always been at the front of my mind but with some time now to reflect, the friendships and experiences along the way are what I will cherish the most. Thanks to everyone I’ve had the pleasure of ‘working’ with along the way.”

Chorney spent parts of three seasons in Washington, tallying 15 points (3g, 9a) in 97 games. In February 2018, the Thunder Bay, Ontario-native was placed on waivers by the Capitals to make room for trade-deadline acquisitions, Michal Kempny and Jakub Jerabek. Chorney was claimed by Metropolitan Division rival, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and played in only one game with the team, just missing out on the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship run.

Despite not ending the season with Washington, Chorney was such a beloved teammate that he was given a Stanley Cup ring by the team in April 2019.

This is pretty awesome. Taylor Chorney, who was with the Washington Capitals until late last season, went to visit his old teammates… and they had quite the surprise for him. VIDEO >>> pic.twitter.com/vjvpac2edn — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 6, 2019

“Boys, I don’t even know what to say,” Chorney said then after he opened the wrapped box and saw the Stanley Cup championship ring inside. “Whose idea was this?”

The loudest answer was “The boys,” although Tom Wilson chimed in with “It was mine only.”

Chorney’s hands could be seen shaking in the video.

TJ Oshie, also a college teammate of Chorney’s, invited the depth defenseman to his private party with the Cup in Minneapolis in July 2018.

Congratulations on a wonderful career, Taylor.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB