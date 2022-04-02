Jay Beagle public enemy number one after beating up Troy Terry, cross-checking Trevor Zegras after ‘Michigan’ goal

Jay Beagle started a beef that a game of Mario Kart may be unable to solve.

Friday, during the first period of the Coyotes game against the Anaheim Ducks, Trevor Zegras scored a goal via The Michigan, where he picked the puck up on his blade and flicked it into the net like he was playing lacrosse.

Zegras, please notice, wrapped the goal around Sonny Milano’s body and barely celebrated after scoring one of the most electrifying goals of the NHL season.

"Yup… that's me. You're probably wondering how I got in this situation" – Sonny Milano, probably. pic.twitter.com/O69EfJ0U9q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2022

Beagle, a former Stanley Cup champion center for the Washington Capitals, was not a fan. In the third period, with the Coyotes down 5-0, Beagle cross-checked Zegras from behind and began fighting Troy Terry. A furious Beagle landed around a dozen punches to Terry, dropping the Ducks forward, before turning his attention to the rest of the Ducks team. Terry has never fought during his five seasons in the NHL.

“That’s the problem with these young players. You wanna embarrass guys? You wanna skill it up? You better be prepared to get punched in the mouth.” Coyotes broadcast applauds Jay Beagle cross-checking Trevor Zegras/beating Troy Terry senseless. Embarrassing commentary pic.twitter.com/1AfenuTRkL — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 2, 2022

The Coyotes broadcast talked up Beagle’s violent contribution to the game.

“That’s the problem with these young players,” the broadcast said of Zegras’s goal. “You wanna embarrass guys? You wanna skill it up? You better be prepared to get punched in the mouth.”

After the game, Zegras said Beagle should be “f*cking punished” according to the Twitter account @PHNX_Coyotes.

Ducks star Trevor Zegras was NOT happy with Jay Beagle going after Troy Terry… “It’s humiliating and I think he should be f****** punished.” pic.twitter.com/yfeZRdNh4Z — PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) April 2, 2022

“Minutes left in the game, we’re up 5-0. Our best player, our leading goalscorer (31 goals), one of the best players in my opinion in the whole league, I take a shot and [Terry] comes in to help me,” Zegras said. “I get, I’m not going to name the player, I get that he’s going to maybe punch him once, but the fact he’s down and not engaged in a fight, you’re going to hit him three more times. I think it’s embarrassing. He should be embarrassed… I’m embarrassed it got that far. I appreciate Troy sticking up for me because that’s a nonsense cross-check in a 5-0 game. I think the league should step in here and do something about it.

“You don’t punch a guy when he’s down. Especially a 3(1)-goal scorer in the NHL who is a superstar. I think it’s embarrassing. I think it’s a bad look for the league and for the player that did it. It’s humiliating, and I think he should be f-cking punished.”

Beagle was given a two-minute minor for cross-checking, a five-minute major for fighting, and a game misconduct by officials. Terry sported a bloodied and swollen left eye after the game.

“Stop being so skilled,” Tyson Nash to Troy Terry… pic.twitter.com/qWP6lIwg4Z — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) April 2, 2022

“Coward,” Eakins said of Beagle per The Orange County Register’s Elliott Teaford. “It was cowardly. (Terry) was cut wide open and basically defenseless. Not a good sight.”

Beagle’s crazed behavior comes months after former NHL head coach, John Tortorella, criticized Zegras’s “The Michigan” assist in December and openly wondered if it was bad for the game.

“I’m not trying to be difficult about it,” Tortorella said per The Daily Goal Horn. “It’s fun to watch, it’s really cool but I just think our game has gone so far away from what the game should be. A hard game, an honest game. It’s almost gotten to showman. I know you need to have it, you need to sell the game but I’m from the ilk that an honest hockey game needs to be played.”

“It’s tremendously skilled,” he added. “My position, is it good for the game? I’m not so sure. If you did that back in 2000, late ’90s you’d get your head taken off. It’s cool to watch and all that, but I’m not so sure it’s good for the game.”