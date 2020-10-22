Christian Djoos engaged to longtime girlfriend Ebba Ostlund

Christian Djoos may be on a different hockey team, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate a big milestone in his life.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion proposed to longtime girlfriend Ebba Ostlund on Thursday.

Ostlund said yes and showed off her engagement ring on Twitter.

You guys, the Djoos is no longer loose.

“Yes yes yes🤍,” Ebba wrote. “A day full of memories for the rest of my life.”

For those looking for a similar update from Christian on social media, they may be left wanting. Djoos hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since June 10, 2018.

Though it was a pretty darn good post.

Congratulations, Christian and Ebba!

Headline photo courtesy of @ebbaostlund