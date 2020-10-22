Christian Djoos engaged to longtime girlfriend Ebba Ostlund

Christian Djoos may be on a different hockey team, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate a big milestone in his life.
The 2018 Stanley Cup champion proposed to longtime girlfriend Ebba Ostlund on Thursday.
Ostlund said yes and showed off her engagement ring on Twitter.
You guys, the Djoos is no longer loose.
View this post on Instagram
Ja ja ja🤍 Ett dygn fyllt av minnen för resten av livet
A post shared by Ebba Östlund (@ebbaostlund) on
“Yes yes yes🤍,” Ebba wrote. “A day full of memories for the rest of my life.”
For those looking for a similar update from Christian on social media, they may be left wanting. Djoos hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since June 10, 2018.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by djoos (@djoos) on
Though it was a pretty darn good post.
Congratulations, Christian and Ebba!
Headline photo courtesy of @ebbaostlund
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On