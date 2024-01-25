Christian Djoos’s wife Ebba pregnant with couple’s first child

Former Capital Christian Djoos has experienced a lot of great things in his career, but the best is yet to come.

Thursday, Djoos, along with his wife, Ebba, announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child, a boy.

“In May we will be three, we long for you 💙,” Ebba wrote in Swedish.

The Instagram post shows the couple in posed photos at the beach as the former Capitals defenseman puts his hand on her pregnant tummy. In later photos, they posted a photo of the ultrasound and a gender reveal cake, showing blue for a boy.

The couple received congratulations from former Capitals teammate Pheonix Copley and several of the team’s WAGs from past and current years.

Djoos is nearly six years removed from winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018. The 2012 seventh-round pick played 22 games during the run, notching one assist.

Djoos played 110 games in Washington and 173 games for the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears during a span of five years.

After being traded by the Capitals to the Anaheim Ducks for Daniel Sprong in 2020, Djoos played one more season in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings before leaving for Europe in May 2021.

Djoos played his first two seasons with EV Zug, winning the Swiss National League championship with the team in 2023.

He’s currently signed to a two-year deal with Lausanne HC.

The couple already has an adorable puppy who’s about to have a new friend for life. (Scroll to see the photos and video.)