Djoos ist los: Christian Djoos leaves NHL for Swiss National League

2018 Stanley Cup-winning defenseman, Christian Djoos, signed a two-year deal with EV Zug of the Swiss National League on Wednesday.

The deal likely ends Djoos’ career in the NHL.

Välkommen till Zug, Christian Djoos! 🔵⚪ Der EVZ verpflichtet den 26-jährigen Schweden für die nächsten 2 Jahre. 📰 https://t.co/SsLfi331PS#fürblauundwiis pic.twitter.com/Tg5jNM6aEW — EVZ (@official_EVZ) May 12, 2021

“After the departure of Raphael Diaz and Santeri Alatalo, we had to find an equal replacement in defense,” EVZ sports director Reto Kläy said according to a Google-translated press release. “We found this one with Christian Djoos. He is in his prime and will help us with his speed and vision.”

Djoos spent the 2020-21 season with the Detroit Red Wings and was one of several former Capitals in the organization including Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and Riley Barber. Djoos tallied 11 points (2g, 9a) in 36 games.

The Red Wings claimed Djoos off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on January 9, 2021, before the start of the regular season. The claim gave Djoos the opportunity to play for the same team as his father, Per, once did. The Red Wings selected Per Djoos 127th overall in the 1986 NHL Draft. Per played one season in Motown (1990-91) and registered 12 assists in 26 games.

“I felt like it was a good opportunity for me as a player,” Djoos said according to the Detroit Free Press. “I was happy to get claimed by the Red Wings.”

After winning a championship with the Capitals in 2018, Djoos was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for Daniel Sprong after spending much of the 2019-20 season with the AHL Hershey Bears. Djoos scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal that year.

From everyone at RMNB, I wish you nothing but good luck and success in Switzerland, Christian. This story will forever be one of the greatest experiences in RMNB history.

Djoos ist los!

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB