Braden Holtby becomes the most winningest goaltender in NHL history through his first 500 games

By Ian Oland

December 1, 2021 1:29 am

Former Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby had himself a night in Dallas.

Holtby backstopped the Stars to a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in his 500th career start. The Holtbeast made 39 saves in the win.

He also accomplished a bit of history with the dub.

Per NHL PR, Holtby (293-137-50) surpassed Jacques Plante (292-119-88) for the most wins in NHL history through his first 500 career games.

Previously, Holtby was the second-fastest goaltender to 250 wins

Holtby was impressive in the game, making 13 saves in the first period, 10 saves in the second, and 16 in the third. His highlight-reel moment came in the game’s final 90 seconds where he made an insane three-sequence save.

Holtby denied Andrei Svechnikov on the breakaway, stopped Seth Jarvis face-down with his left pad, and caught a Svechnikov rebound out of the air with his glove while on his side.

“I’m not as good at it as some guys are,” Holtby said via The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf. “Kind of learned it from Thatcher (Demko) last year, he’s pretty good at it so you kind of see that it works.”

After the game, Holtby was given the milestone puck.

He was also awarded the post-game chain as the team’s most valuable player of the game.

Holtby’s Stanley Cup tattoo featuring the DC flag was evident.

Congratulations, Braden. Your next big milestone is 300 wins. We hope you achieve that soon, legend!

