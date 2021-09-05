Braden Holtby attends Washington Nationals game during Labor Day weekend

The greatest goaltender in Washington Capitals history is once again back in DC.

Sunday, Braden Holtby was at Nationals Park, watching the Nats take on the New York Mets. Holtby grew up a huge Toronto Blue Jays fan but became a big supporter of the Nationals during his time in DC — even becoming friends with several members of the team.

Hey @russianmachine, the Holtbeast is at the Nats game today. My son snapped a pic with him. pic.twitter.com/cYXAOC40Sn — Ian Hopper (@imhopper) September 5, 2021

RMNB reader Ian H. and his son Nicholas spotted Holtby sitting a section over from them in the lower bowl. Nicholas, who is a Marine and on leave this weekend, summoned the courage to say hi.

“My son said meeting Braden was the best part of the game, and honestly, I have to agree,” Ian said.

Holtby rocked a navy Juan Soto jersey and an old-school DC emblazoned Nats hat.

Reader Varun, a journalism major from University of Maryland, also met the Holtbeast as well.

This isn’t the first time Holtby has been back in DC this summer. In June, Holtby was spotted at a different Nats game, walking the concourse shortly after the Vancouver Canucks season ended.

Holtby, now a member of the Dallas Stars, played 10 seasons in Washington, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2016 as the league’s top goaltender.

NHL training camps begin in approximately two weeks.