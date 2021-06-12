Braden Holtby attended today’s Washington Nationals game

9:05 PM update: A source has confirmed to RMNB that Braden Holtby is back in town and this was him at the game.

Original story: The Washington Nationals took on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday and it appears they had a very special guest in the crowd. Former Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, or his lookalike, attended the game.

The beardy gentleman, who had tattoos on his left arm, was spotted by RMNB reader Zach Wolpoff on the concourse walking to his seats. He wore a Juan Soto jersey, skinny khakis, and sandals.

@russianmachine I think I just passed Holtby at the Nats game. pic.twitter.com/72Dk3ifuqv — Zach Wolpoff (@wikipuff88) June 12, 2021

The Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender became a big Nationals fan during his time in DC and has been to many games in the past.

He’s also a big Juan Soto fan.

Braden Holtby rolled in wearing a Juan Soto jersey. #Caps pic.twitter.com/OMjrNwfvuS — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 3, 2019

Holtby spent all of the 2020-21 season north of the border after signing a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks. The Holtbeast served as a backup behind Thatcher Demko. Vancouver missed the playoffs and their season ended in May.

Holtby, who had big roots in the community, lived in Alexandria, VA during his time with the Capitals. He sold his Old Town Alexandria home in December for a reported $4.35 million.

Saturday also marks the date of the DC Pride Parade which Holtby has attended and marched in several times in the past.

Do you have a tip? Have you seen Holtby in DC this weekend? Shoot us an email and let us know.