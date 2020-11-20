Home / News / Braden Holtby has finally been allowed to cross the Canadian border with his two tortoises

Braden Holtby has finally been allowed to cross the Canadian border with his two tortoises

By Ian Oland

November 20, 2020 5:14 pm

Braden Holtby went viral earlier in the week after his wife Brandi revealed that the goaltender couldn’t cross the Canada/United States border because of not having the proper paperwork for his two now-famous tortoises Maple and Honey.

According to Brandi, the couple had an import permit for the pets but did not have an export one from the United States Fish and Wildlife Services. After a bunch of press (you’re welcome), Holtby was able to rejoin his family two days later in Canada after the USFWS reached out to the family to expedite their pets’ permit.

It’s truly one of those stories you couldn’t make up if you tried.

On Friday, the USFWS capitalized on the attention it was receiving and posted a long Twitter thread explaining how to properly travel with turtles.

Good luck in Vancouver, Holtby family. We’ll miss you, Honey and Maple! Please keep trying to convince mom to make an Instagram page dedicated to you guys.

Headline photo illustration: Elizabeth Kong/Pixabay

