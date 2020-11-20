Braden Holtby has finally been allowed to cross the Canadian border with his two tortoises

Braden Holtby went viral earlier in the week after his wife Brandi revealed that the goaltender couldn’t cross the Canada/United States border because of not having the proper paperwork for his two now-famous tortoises Maple and Honey.

According to Brandi, the couple had an import permit for the pets but did not have an export one from the United States Fish and Wildlife Services. After a bunch of press (you’re welcome), Holtby was able to rejoin his family two days later in Canada after the USFWS reached out to the family to expedite their pets’ permit.

Welcome to Canada, Honey and Maple! 🇨🇦 Huge shout out to @USFWS for working so hard for us! Thank you for everyone’s concern.. NOW you may laugh at the image of Braden being stuck at the border with a tortoise under each arm. 🐢👨🏽‍🌾🐢 — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) November 20, 2020

It’s truly one of those stories you couldn’t make up if you tried.

On Friday, the USFWS capitalized on the attention it was receiving and posted a long Twitter thread explaining how to properly travel with turtles.

We received a few questions about traveling with turtles recently. 🤔 🐢 ✈️ Great news! Our online resources can help you easily obtain necessary permits for traveling with turtles across international borders or overseas: https://t.co/rzPsjMY9lk Photo: USFWS pic.twitter.com/BurKEQVvcb — USFWS International (@USFWSIntl) November 20, 2020

Our new e-permits system makes it easier than ever to apply for permits: https://t.co/zGKOWjzxb7. Wildlife biologists review each permit to ensure we’re safeguarding healthy wild turtle populations (& other wildlife!) across the globe. Photo: USFWS pic.twitter.com/CeJNrpvia5 — USFWS International (@USFWSIntl) November 20, 2020

#DYK turtles face many threats, including across the U.S.? In addition to habitat loss & fragmentation, poaching & illegal wildlife trade take a toll on turtles worldwide. Here are tips to be aware of before buying wildlife products: https://t.co/aVHchrYA77 Photo: USFWS pic.twitter.com/wGMIqRrBWu — USFWS International (@USFWSIntl) November 20, 2020

Whenever possible, please submit permit applications 60-90 days ahead of your travels. This provides plenty of time for our biologists to confirm that any wildlife imported & exported happens in a manner that’s safe, legal, & aligned with conservation science. Photo: USFWS pic.twitter.com/ye3dFoa0PY — USFWS International (@USFWSIntl) November 20, 2020

Please report potential wildlife crime to: FWS_TIPS@FWS.GOV or 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477). Our law enforcement officers protect wildlife & people around the world. Photo: USFWS pic.twitter.com/1QePcq7ZOG — USFWS International (@USFWSIntl) November 20, 2020

Good luck in Vancouver, Holtby family. We’ll miss you, Honey and Maple! Please keep trying to convince mom to make an Instagram page dedicated to you guys.

I don’t know why anyone would possibly want to see tortoise content… 🙄 it’s not like there’s anything cute about Honey eating lunch… it definitely doesn’t sound adorable. 😛 pic.twitter.com/17VgFlNuQR — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) July 10, 2020

Headline photo illustration: Elizabeth Kong/Pixabay