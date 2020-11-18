The Holtbys need your help getting their tortoises over the border

Braden Holtby signed a two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks worth $4.3 million per year on the first day of free agency in October, officially ending his long tenure in DC. Since then, the Holtbys have acclimated themselves to their new Canadian city, but two of their family members had to tragically stay back in DC.

Honey and Maple Holtby, the family’s two tortoises, have been unable to cross the border, along with dad, due to some red tape at the US Fish and Wildlife Services. Brandi asked for help on her Twitter account on Wednesday so they can swiftly reunite the family.

“We miss our boys!” Brandi wrote.

Hey Twitter, does anyone have any sweet connections with Federal Fish and Wildlife that could push some export papers along in order to get two happy tortoises across the border? 🇨🇦🐢🐢🇺🇸 We miss our boys! — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) November 18, 2020

The family didn’t know that they needed an “export permit.”

No, we didn’t know we needed an export permit (we did do the import permit for the Canadian side) so now Braden is stuck at the border with two tortoises 🙈 — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) November 18, 2020

The two tortoises are cute and both love hockey and lettuce. Also, they’re the pseudo spawn of the greatest goaltender in Capitals history.

We haven’t quite hit our goal of 25k meals for @foodbankmetrodc. BUT, I wanted to official introduce all of you to Maple Holtby, or as we like to call him, Mr. Mape. 🐢💚 pic.twitter.com/3X2wt5biKt — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) March 30, 2020

Big brother, Honey, is taking over the family business. 🥅 pic.twitter.com/T3AVs0EbJ7 — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) March 30, 2020

We know we have a lot of readers who work for the government, so is there any of you out there that can help?