The Holtbys need your help getting their tortoises over the border

By Ian Oland

November 18, 2020 1:51 pm

Braden Holtby signed a two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks worth $4.3 million per year on the first day of free agency in October, officially ending his long tenure in DC. Since then, the Holtbys have acclimated themselves to their new Canadian city, but two of their family members had to tragically stay back in DC.

Honey and Maple Holtby, the family’s two tortoises, have been unable to cross the border, along with dad, due to some red tape at the US Fish and Wildlife Services. Brandi asked for help on her Twitter account on Wednesday so they can swiftly reunite the family.

“We miss our boys!” Brandi wrote.

The family didn’t know that they needed an “export permit.”

The two tortoises are cute and both love hockey and lettuce. Also, they’re the pseudo spawn of the greatest goaltender in Capitals history.

We know we have a lot of readers who work for the government, so is there any of you out there that can help?

