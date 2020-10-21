Ben and Belle show off their new Braden Holtby Canucks jerseys

Longtime Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby signed a two-year, $8.6 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks on the first day of free agency.

Less than two weeks later, Braden’s two kids, Ben and Belle, already have new Holtby Canucks’ jerseys.

“Hot off the press!” Brandi Holtby wrote on Twitter.

Hot off the press! pic.twitter.com/OwWxOOriPi — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) October 21, 2020

Holtby will wear number 49 next season as Tanner Pearson already owns number 70 in Vancouver.

For fans who are interested in buying a Holtby Canucks’ jersey, they can be customized online in Vancouver’s team store. Holtby’s Capitals jersey also just got discounted and are 40 percent off.

Headline photo courtesy of @bbholtby