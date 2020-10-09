Braden Holtby signs two-year deal with Vancouver Canucks

Former (*sniff*) Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has a new home: the Vancouver Canucks

On Friday, the former Cup champion and Vezina winner signed the two-year deal worth $4.3 million per year, as reported by Rick Dhaliwal and Dan Murphy.

Holtby played ten seasons for the Capitals, helping the team to a Jennings Trophy in 2017 and a Cup win in 2018. He faced tougher workloads after the 2016-17 season, and he noticeably under-performed his expected save percentage for the first time in 2019-20, his age-30 season.

In September, Caps general manager Brian MacLellan announced he would not re-sign Holtby before the free agency period.

Holtby will rejoin long-time teammate Jay Beagle in Vancouver. He will be in a goalie tandem with Thatcher Demko. The Canucks lost in seven games to the Golden Knights last season.

Holtby’s deal does not include a no-movement clause, per Bob McKenzie. That means he could be exposed in the expansion draft next summer. Holtby has a limited no-trade clause.

On a personal note, Braden Holtby has become my favorite Capitals player of all-time. It’s been a joy to cover his career, with its setbacks and successes. He’s good people, and he’s going to do great. I’m going to buy a Canucks jersey now.