Jay Beagle part of mega trade between Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes

Former Capitals forward Jay Beagle will have a new home after a massive multi-player deal between the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes on Friday before the start of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The deal will see Beagle, Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, the ninth selection in tonight’s first round, a second-round pick in 2022, and a seventh round pick sent to Arizona in exchange for defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland.

The deal allows the Canucks to clear a bunch of contracts that they did not have in their future plans while also adding one massive contract in Ekman-Larsson and a talented, young scorer in Garland.

Okay…OEL and Garland for Beagle, Eriksson, Roussel a 1st tonight, a 2nd (next year) and a 7th. ARIZ retains 12 per cent of OEL salary — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2021

All three players headed to Arizona have varying levels of no-trade protection and Arizona is taking back some salary on OEL’s lengthy, expensive deal that many around the league believe is the worst current active contract in the NHL.

Worth noting that all 3 Vancouver players reportedly headed to Arizona in the deal had Limited No Trade clauses in their contracts. Eriksson – 15 team No Trade list

Roussel – 8 team No Trade list

Beagle – 5 team No Trade list https://t.co/D8vUqPiSts — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 23, 2021

Coyotes are taking back a portion of the Ekman-Larsson contract in the deal with Vancouver. Arizona will pay about 1.2 million per year for the remaining 6 years left — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 23, 2021

Beagle had just completed the third season of a four-year, 12 million dollar deal that he signed with Vancouver after winning the 2018 Stanley Cup with the Capitals. Beags only played in 30 games this past season due to a serious neck injury, but was expected to be ready for Canucks training camp in September. In 142 career games for the Canucks, Beagle recorded 26 points.

Jay Beagle (also to Arizona) is a fourth-liner, he turns 36 in October. He's nearly as old as I am, and therefore a whiskersbreadth from death. pic.twitter.com/Cd9Gotgj6F — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2021

Beagle spent parts of 10 seasons with the Capitals and was with the organization for even longer. He won both the Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears and later the Stanley Cup with the Caps, posting a career-high eight postseason points in 2018.

From cash perspective, assuming Beagle/Eriksson already received $1M Signing Bonus this yr from #Canucks, #Yotes cash savings: Yr 1 $3.14M

Yr 2 $9.24M

Yr 3 $9.24M

Yr 4 $7.04M

Yr 5 $4.62M

Yr 6 $4.62M Total #Yotes cash savings of $37.9M over next 6 yearshttps://t.co/2XY9vDLVHv — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 23, 2021

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB