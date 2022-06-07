Four years ago to the day, the Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup championship. It seemed impossible for the longest time and then out of nowhere, it totally wasn’t anymore.

To celebrate their Cupiversary on Tuesday, the Capitals posted a photo of Alex Ovechkin holding and hugging the NHL’s championship trophy with the tagline 𝟬𝟲/𝟬𝟳/𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴.

The Capitals got to the promised land that night thanks to some clutch goals by Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller in the third period.

Then the clock hit zero. They celebrated.

Ovi was given the Cup.

Capitals fans in Vegas for the game and at Capital One Arena for a watch party went nuts. I made weird guttural noises and blubbered like a baby as I watched at home. I popped some champagne which I absolutely poured over my stupid head.

We all cried again watching this video the next day.

Then we had our opportunities to see/touch/take photos with the Cup over the summer which we waited a lifetime to have. Note: This is where I wanted to give you the opportunity to complete this article for me. Share your stories and photos with us on Twitter or shoot us an email. We’ll post a few of our favorites throughout the day.

Your photos and stories with the Cup in 2018

For many of us hardcores, the Caps’ Stanley Cup win was one of the greatest moments, greatest days, greatest nights of our life. And because I got to share it with you on this website, you made it that much more special for me. So thank you. ❤️

Heads up: The NHL re-posted Game Five in 2020 which can be watched on YouTube.

Photo: Ellen Arantes