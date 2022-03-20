Braden Holtby welcomed back to DC with tribute video, ovation, and chant

The Washington Capitals welcomed Braden Holtby back to DC on Sunday afternoon with a tribute video and prolonged standing ovation.
Holtby played 468 games for Washington, recording 282 wins, a Vezina trophy, and a Stanley Cup.
Holtby was unable to play today due to a lingering injury, but he traveled with the Stars, and we’re so glad he did. The crowd at Capital One Arena gave Holtby a lengthy ovation.
Once play resumed, the crowd began a chant that had become commonplace here since 2011: “Holtby! Holtby.”
The Dallas broadcast spoke to Holtby after the festivities.
“This city’s such a good hockey city,” Holtby said. “The fans are incredible. They always treated me and my family so well. To get appreciation like that– I wish I could turn it around on them somehow.”
Holtby’s the best. The absolute best.
