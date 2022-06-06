Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: 2021-22 season review

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby finally made his NHL debut this season, but did he do enough to secure a spot going forward?
|23
|games played
|11.2
|time on ice per game
|2
|goals
|2
|assists
|47.3
|5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage
|49.9
|5-on-5 expected goal percentage
|53.9
|5-on-5 goal percentage
About this visualization: At three times during the season, RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:
On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team?
1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM
2 means UNHAPPY
3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY
4 means HAPPY
5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM
The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.
After years on the farm plus some time in waiver limbo, Jonsson-Fjallby finally got to debut for the Washington Capitals this season. He looked good out there, in more than one way. The Caps outscored opponents 7 to 6 in AJF’s 239 minutes, so he was technically in the black, but if we go deeper, it isn’t so rosy.
Here are the skaters without whom Jonsson-Fjallby shared at least 60 minutes of ice time. The first number is Washington’s shot-attempt percentage (50 is even, higher is better) when that skater was out with AJF; the second number is when the skater was without AJF.
|Player
|With AJF
|Without AJF
|Diff
|Garnet Hathaway
|48.3%
|50.2%
|-1.9
|Dmitry Orlov
|49.9%
|52.0%
|-2.2
|Nick Jensen
|45.8%
|49.2%
|-3.4
|Lars Eller
|47.0%
|48.4%
|-1.4
|Nic Dowd
|44.6%
|50.5%
|-5.9
|Justin Schultz
|55.5%
|51.2%
|+4.3
|Connor McMichael
|54.8%
|54.5%
|+0.4
|Martin Fehervary
|51.4%
|46.9%
|+4.4
|John Carlson
|45.0%
|49.0%
|-4.1
The Capitals were on their heels more often when Jonsson-Fjallby was on the ice, which I find a bit surprising. Jonsson-Fjallby’s got a decent talent for shooting, generating attempts at about the same rate as Kuznetsov – just without the deadly finishing.
Call me an optimist, but I think there’s a viable NHL player here. The stuff that he lacks – the ability to win puck battles along the board and general puck movement through neutral when on offense – they can be taught through repetition by effective coaches. The stuff that can’t be taught – I think he might already have it.
Washington will need options as it enters next season on uncertain ground. With one year left on his entry-level contract, AJF will get another crack at the big show.
wooooOOOOOoooOOOoooOOOOooo pic.twitter.com/9OYYJPKGdk
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 18, 2022
Will we see AJF in Washington or the NHL level again, or do you think he’s shaping up to be an AHL lifer?
