Axel Jonsson-Fjallby forced by teammates to emulate hair-flowing-in-wind bio photo after finding fan in PNC Arena tunnel

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was little known in NHL circles before this season. But now, with Carl Hagelin out, AJF is getting his first unabated chance to show off his skills in the NHL. The Swedish forward is a fast, defensive-minded forward who can penalty kill and finish in the offensive zone. He’s been a natural on the fourth line and recently scored his first NHL goal.

But no analysis of Jonsson-Fjallby is complete without praise of his incredible hair, which could be the best in the NHL. AJF’s flow is so cabbage-y and delightful that it has even got admiration from his teammates.

Such as on Friday, when Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson got very very excited when they found a fan in the tunnel.

“Ax, show it off for a second,” Wilson demanded.

Alex Ovechkin then took the prospect’s helmet off his head.

AJF walked in front of the fan.

“WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!,” they both yelled as Fjallby’s hair blew in the wind.

The look emulated Jonsson-Fjallby’s bio photo where his tussled hair appears to also be blowing in the wind.

I’m sure this bio picture would be Fabio-approved.

Anyway, it’s nice to see Ovi and Tom appreciating the same dumb things I appreciate.

This is the most majestic photo in hockey history. We introduce you to Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. pic.twitter.com/hD1LH6mgkP — Chocolate Hockey (@ChocHockey) October 6, 2018

Headline photo: @capitals Twitter/@pennybacker