Justin Williams compliments Sonny Milano’s hair after Capitals’ team photo day

By Cara Bahniuk
Sonny Milano’s hair has a new fan.
After Sonny showed up to team photo day with a huge mop on his head, former Capital Justin Williams tweeted his appreciation.
“I respect that flow Milano,” tweeted Williams, along with two photos, one of him on a past Caps photo day and a photo of Milano today.
I respect that flow Milano pic.twitter.com/YCyUxTck64
— Justin Williams (@JustinWilliams) April 5, 2023
Williams’ poofy hair became the star of the show during 2016’s team photo.
Soon after, his mother poofed her own hair in a congratulatory video for Williams’ 1,000 game tribute.
In 2017, Williams did a Twitter poll to decide what to do for the photo. While “something fresh” won the poll, ultimately Andre Burakovsky joined Williams with a Step Brothers-esque matching hair-do.
Milano’s hair became a big hit during his year in Washington. During this weeks TNT’s nationally-televised game, Tarik El-Bashir explained how Sonny ended up with his Big Poof by letting his hair grow out during COVID.
Now, how can we get a photo of Milano and Williams together with the perfect poofs? Asking for a friend.
