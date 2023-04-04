Justin Williams compliments Sonny Milano’s hair after Capitals’ team photo day

Sonny Milano’s hair has a new fan.

After Sonny showed up to team photo day with a huge mop on his head, former Capital Justin Williams tweeted his appreciation.

“I respect that flow Milano,” tweeted Williams, along with two photos, one of him on a past Caps photo day and a photo of Milano today.

I respect that flow Milano pic.twitter.com/YCyUxTck64 — Justin Williams (@JustinWilliams) April 5, 2023

Williams’ poofy hair became the star of the show during 2016’s team photo.

Soon after, his mother poofed her own hair in a congratulatory video for Williams’ 1,000 game tribute.

In 2017, Williams did a Twitter poll to decide what to do for the photo. While “something fresh” won the poll, ultimately Andre Burakovsky joined Williams with a Step Brothers-esque matching hair-do.

Milano’s hair became a big hit during his year in Washington. During this weeks TNT’s nationally-televised game, Tarik El-Bashir explained how Sonny ended up with his Big Poof by letting his hair grow out during COVID.

Now, how can we get a photo of Milano and Williams together with the perfect poofs? Asking for a friend.