Capitals take 2022-23 team photo before practice, Carl Hagelin in attendance

The Washington Capitals took to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday morning to take the 2022-23 team photo before practice. The Caps have just five games remaining on their schedule before a likely long offseason begins.

The team photo featured nearly full attendance from the current roster, including Carl Hagelin, who is recovering from hip resurfacing surgery and has not played all season.

The only exception was forward Connor Brown, who has been out since October with a torn ACL. Brown was replaced by a member of the team’s PR staff and his face will be photoshopped into the photo at a later date.

RMNB’s Alan Dobbins was in attendance for all the goings-on and snapped some photos of the action. There weren’t too many hijinks this year, but Sonny Milano did need to be moved a few times when his signature poofy hair blocked the faces of some of the team’s staff.

Team owner Ted Leonsis was also not present and will be photoshopped in like Brown.

Hagelin got on the ice with his teammates for the first time since undergoing his hip resurfacing surgery on his left hip in mid-February. His last game was February 28, 2022, after which he took a high stick to the eye during practice. The errant stick blade ruptured the choroid in the back of his left eye and would require multiple surgeries.

The left hip injury arose in September as Hagelin was trying to rehab and return to the team. He underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure to try and address it in October.

In late December and early January, Hagelin had been trying to get his legs back under him by taking part in some pre-practice skates in a non-contact jersey before eventually opting for the resurfacing.

Here’s Carl Hagelin skating around the ice after team picture day. He has not played a game this season and underwent hip resurfacing surgery earlier in the year pic.twitter.com/uOk6zOCD7J — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 4, 2023

Neither TJ Oshie nor Trevor van Riemsdyk stuck around for the actual practice portion of the day, with both recovering from upper-body injuries.

Without those two for another skate, here is how the team lined up via NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson

Sheary-Kuznetsov-Smith

Milano-Backstrom-Protas

Mantha-Dowd-NAK Fehervary-Carlson

Sandin-Jensen

Alexeyev-Irwin

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was back on the ice after missing some time due to a non-COVID illness. Prospect netminder Mitchell Gibson who filled in as an emergency backup of sorts against the New York Rangers was not present.

The Caps have Wednesday off and then will head up to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Thursday.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB