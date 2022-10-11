Carl Hagelin gets hip surgery, out indefinitely

The Washington Capitals announced on Tuesday that Carl Hagelin will be out indefinitely after having hip surgery.

The arthroscopic procedure addressed a chronic issue in his left hip.

#Caps forward Carl Hagelin underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure to address his chronic left hip on Monday morning. Hagelin will be out indefinitely. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 11, 2022

Hagelin did not take the ice for the Capitals’ fitness test on the first day of Training Camp on September 22 and has not been seen since.

“He has a lower-body injury that needs to be addressed and we’re working through the final parts of it right now,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said then. “He’ll be out indefinitely.

“It’s been an issue that lingered that he played with,” MacLellan added. “It’s gotten worse as time’s gone on. It’s at a bad point right now.”

Hagelin was previously rehabbing a major eye injury. A teammate’s stick blade ruptured the choroid in the back of Hagelin’s left eye in February, forcing him to undergo two surgeries to try and repair the issue. Hagelin said on Breakdown Day in May that his vision will never return to 100 percent.

Hagelin is in the final year of a contract that pays $2.75 million per season. He’s currently on the Capitals’ long-term injured reserve list.