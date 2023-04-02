Mitchell Gibson to serve as Capitals backup goaltender against Rangers

The Washington Capitals announced some surprising news on Sunday morning before their matinee matchup with the New York Rangers. Prospect goaltender Mitchell Gibson has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Caps and will serve as Darcy Kuemper’s backup against their Metropolitan Division foes.

The move was precipitated by regular backup Charlie Lindgren coming down with an illness and being unable to dress. Lindgren missed the team’s practice on Saturday.

NEWS | The Capitals have signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson to an amateur tryout agreement and he will serve as a backup today versus the New York Rangers, with Charlie Lindgren out with illness. https://t.co/zpfUtoxaDd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 2, 2023

Gibson is less than a week removed from reportedly signing a one-year, entry-level contract with the team, according to a report from the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. However, the Capitals’ press release regarding this move states that Gibson has not yet officially signed that deal.

The 23-year-old netminder was a fourth-round draft pick of the Capitals in 2018 and has spent the last several years in the NCAA with Harvard University.

Before this emergency recall of sorts, Gibson was expected to report to the AHL’s Hershey Bears on a similar amateur tryout agreement to serve as a reserve goaltender and practice with the Bears as they prepare for a Calder Cup run. Hershey is playing in Cleveland on Sunday in their own afternoon game against the Monsters which means an emergency recall of one of their regular goalies was likely unable to occur.

This season with Harvard, Gibson posted a record of 18-7-2 and ranked third among all Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) goaltenders in both save percentage (.919) and goals-against average (2.25). He served as Harvard’s starting goaltender for all three years of his college hockey career.

Here’s the full press release from the team:

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB