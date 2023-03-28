Mitchell Gibson reportedly signs one-year deal with Capitals

The Washington Capitals have signed 23-year-old goaltender Mitchell Gibson to a one-year, entry-level contract, according to a report from the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. Gibson, a fourth-round draft pick of the Capitals in 2018, has spent the last several years in the NCAA with Harvard University.

Hearing Philadelphia native G Mitchell Gibson has signed with #caps, foregoing a year of eligibility at Harvard. Gibson’s deal is a one-year ELC because of his age. He’s expected to sign an ATO to join AHL Hershey. Gibson is 2018 4th Rd Pick who had career .918 SV% at Harvard. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 28, 2023

The Capitals reportedly expressed interest in Gibson last week after his season ended at Harvard. With both Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren signed long-term, Gibson will report to the Hershey Bears. By signing an amateur try-out deal there, he will serve as a reserve goaltender and practice with the Bears as they prepare for a Calder Cup run.

Gibson was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on August 15th following his graduation. Now, he will forgo his final year of eligibility and turn professional.

This season, Gibson posted a record of 18-7-2 and ranks third among all Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) goaltenders in both save percentage (.919) and GAA (2.25.) He has served as Harvard’s starting goaltender all three years of his college hockey career.

