Carl Hagelin undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

The Washington Capitals announced that Carl Hagelin underwent hip resurfacing surgery on Monday.

The surgery was focused on Carl’s left hip and was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC. Hagelin, 34, remains out indefinitely.

The Caps say “he will begin his rehabilitation and lengthy recovery process immediately.” Hagelin’s season appears officially over.

The surgery appears to be the same procedure that Nicklas Backstrom underwent over the offseason. The Capitals’ center returned to playing form a little over six months later.

“Nothing is impossible,” Backstrom recently said of athletes facing the same surgery. “If you want something, you go out there and get it. Hopefully I can inspire other people coming back to sports.”

Hagelin has not played in a game since February 28, 2022. Hagelin was high-sticked in the eye during a practice the next day. The errant stick blade ruptured the choroid in the back of his left eye.

The left hip injury surfaced in September as Hagelin was trying to rehab and return to the team. He underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure to try and address it in October.

In late December and early January, Hagelin had been trying to get his legs back under him by taking part in some pre-practice skates in a non-contact jersey.

The Swedish forward is an unrestricted free agent after this season.