The story behind Sonny Milano’s big hair

Sonny Milano has been a success in DC after a curious offseason where no one wanted to sign him. Milano responded by scoring 32 points (11g, 21a) in 59 games. The Capitals rewarded Sonny with a three-year contract extension.

Not only did Sonny bring offense to Washington, but he also brought a signature style to the team. Milano has large, poofy hair that makes him resemble the famous Ogie Ogilthorpe character from Slap Shot.

Sunday, during TNT’s nationally-televised game between the Capitals and New York Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir explained how Sonny ended up with his Big Poof.

El-Bashir said:

Guys, Sonny Milano is a heck of a hockey player, obviously. He’s also got a heck of a head of hair. I was curious as reporters are, so I asked him about it. He said he was in Anaheim during COVID and all the barbers were closed so he let it grow out and the more it grew out the more he liked it. And, now it’s kinda become his look, but here’s the funny part. He said when he got here to DC he had to try a couple of different helmets to find one that felt just right. I think it’s original, it’s pretty low maintenance as he told me. Just a little coconut oil and he’s good to go.

Milano’s hair hasn’t always been as big and long as it is now. Back when he was still with the Columbus Blue Jackets it was actually pretty short and less poofy.

Sonny Milano: Class of 2014

Yearbook Quote: “Hannah Montana said nobody's perfect, but here I am.”#CBJ | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/GlFe06K0t0 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) June 21, 2018

Milano’s offensive ability and speed have made him a fast favorite with Caps fans. The former first-round draft pick ranks seventh on the team in scoring and is just two points away from tying his single-season career high (34).

But for some, it’s also his hair that makes him so dang memorable and easy to root for.

Can’t say we disagree.

"I'm definitely excited to get a game in here." Sonny Milano speaks with the media ahead of expecting to make his Caps debut tonight against Arizona. #CapsYotes | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/7NCcWerw1Z — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2022

