Capitals re-sign Sonny Milano to three-year extension worth $1.9 million per season

After the 2023 All-Star Game concluded, the Capitals announced their second signing during the All-Star Break.

The team inked forward Sonny Milano to a three-year extension worth $1.9 million per season.

The deal will keep Milano, a hockey player not a fancy cookie, in DC through the 2025-26 season.

OH SONNY DAY The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year contract extension. Milano’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.9 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023

The Capitals initially signed Milano as a free agent after losing Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason to waivers at the beginning of the season.

The Capitals gave Milano a $750k one-way contract and then passed the forward through waivers to the Hershey Bears. After impressing in Hershey, Milano was called up to the Capitals and he’s continued his good play ever since.

Milano, 26, has recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 40 games with Washington this season and spent much of the season on the second line. The slick winger has scored goals at five-on-five this season at the third-best rate on the team per 60 minutes (0.98) behind only Alex Ovechkin (1.13) and Nic Dowd (1.32). It’s a similar story when it comes to overall scoring at five-on-five per 60 minutes as Milano (2.08) ranks third there again behind only Ovechkin (2.18) and Dowd (2.24).

Sonny Milano #ALLCAPS

$1.9M x 3 year extension Breakdown:

Year 1: $2.35M

Year 2: $1.9M

Year 3: $1.45Mhttps://t.co/vIuNvlliLP — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 5, 2023

With the new deal, Milano becomes just the fifth current Caps player to be signed through the 2025-26 season. He joins Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, Darcy Kuemper, and John Carlson.

The Capitals signed Strome to a five-year extension on Friday.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Re-sign Sonny Milano

Capitals Re-sign Sonny Milano The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Milano’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.9 million. Milano, 26, has recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 40 games with Washington this season. Since making his Capitals debut on Nov. 5, 2022, Milano’s eight goals rank tied for fourth on the team and his 22 points rank sixth. In addition, Milano ranks tied for third on the Capitals in even strength goals (8) this season. The 6’0″, 194-pound forward is on pace to record 37 points this season, which would mark a single-season career high. Milano recorded 34 points (14g, 20a) in 66 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22. Milano established single-season career highs in assists (20), points (34) and games played (66) and tied a career high in goals (14) last season. Milano was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. Milano, who has recorded 118 points (47g, 71a) in 171 career AHL games, won the Calder Cup with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2016. Internationally, Milano has represented the United States at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championship, the 2015 and 2016 U20 World Junior Championships and the 2018 World Championship. Milano scored the gold medal clinching goal for the U.S. at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championship and earned bronze medals at the 2016 U20 World Junior Championship and at the 2018 World Championships. Milano has recorded 103 points (44g, 59a) in 237 career NHL games with Washington, Columbus and Anaheim.

