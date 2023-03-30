TJ Oshie leaves game after one period due to upper-body injury

Caps forward TJ Oshie did not return for the second period of Thursday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Capitals have announced that Oshie is done for the night due to an upper-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps T.J. Oshie (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 31, 2023

Oshie played a full first period, playing 6:07 up to the very end of the frame. We have no information about how he became injured.

Oshie, 36, has scored 19 goals in 57 games this season.

Update: Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said postgame that Oshie “was banged up and couldn’t come back.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB