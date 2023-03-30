TJ Oshie leaves game after one period due to upper-body injury

Caps forward TJ Oshie did not return for the second period of Thursday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Capitals have announced that Oshie is done for the night due to an upper-body injury.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps T.J. Oshie (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 31, 2023
Oshie played a full first period, playing 6:07 up to the very end of the frame. We have no information about how he became injured.
Oshie, 36, has scored 19 goals in 57 games this season.
Update: Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said postgame that Oshie “was banged up and couldn’t come back.”
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On