Capitals re-claim Axel Jonsson-Fjällby back from Buffalo Sabres

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby just pulled a Vitek Vanecek.

The Swedish forward is back with the Capitals organization after the Sabres claimed him from Washington seven days ago. Buffalo put AJF on waivers Sunday, hoping to sneak him down to the AHL’s Rochester Americans, but the Capitals claimed him back on Monday – a possibility we wrote about Sunday night.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported the news.

Minutes later, the Capitals officially announced the news themselves and said that Jonsson-Fjällby has been loaned to the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals did not have to put Jonsson-Fjällby on waivers again since no other NHL team put a claim on him.

Welcome back, Axel! Or do I mean, Buffalo Sabres legend Axel Jonsson-Fjällby?

