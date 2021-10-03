Capitals reduce Training Camp roster to 34, cut three more players

The Washington Capitals reduced their Training Camp roster to 34 on Sunday, cutting three forwards from the team.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brett Leason, and Joe Snively are all headed back to Hershey. AJF must pass through waivers first before he can.

If Jonsson-Fjallby goes unclaimed, he’ll return to Hershey for his fourth season with the minor-league team. The Swedish forward, who has absolutely stunning flow, will look to improve upon a 2020-21 campaign where he scored 15 points (10g, 5a) in 31 games with the Bears. AJF spent the first part of the season on loan to Västerviks IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan tallying 15 points in 26 games.

Snively, a local product from the Little Capitals, scored the first goal of the preseason for the Caps. The 25-year-old, who played on Yale’s hockey team, had 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games for the Bears last season. It will mark Snively’s fourth season with the Bears.

Finally, Leason, a Capitals’ 2019 second-round pick will look to take on an even bigger offensive role with the Bears this season. The 22-year-old forward was fantastic in 2020-21 season, scoring 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games with the Bears.

Here’s the Capitals updated roster.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB