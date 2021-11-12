Axel Jonsson-Fjallby tallies first NHL point on Garnet Hathaway goal

After spending parts of four seasons in the minors, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, another Capitals’ organization persevere’r, has tallied his first NHL point.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, recorded the primary assist on Garnet Hathaway’s first goal of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The goal was all Jonsson-Fjallby. The Swedish forward forced a turnover in the offensive zone by blocking a Blue Jackets’ breakout pass with his skate. Lars Eller then picked up the loose puck and dished to Jonsson-Fjallby, who found Hathaway in the high slot. Garnie took care of the rest to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the second period. A beautiful tic-tac-toe goal.

“He’s growing on me,” NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin said of AJF during the second intermission.

Jonsson-Fjallby’s first NHL point comes after a wild preseason where he got claimed by Buffalo Sabres and returned to the Capitals seven days later. AJF began the season in Hershey with seven points (3g, 4a) in his first nine games before earning the callup to Washington with a multitude of injuries.

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB