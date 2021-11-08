Home / News / Axel Jonsson-Fjallby set to make his NHL debut tonight against his ‘former team’, the Buffalo Sabres

By Chris Cerullo

 1 Comment

November 8, 2021 11:23 am

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a whirlwind start to his 2021-22 season on waivers. Now he will make his dream NHL debut.

AJF is primed to play his first NHL game Monday night against his “former team”, the Buffalo Sabres.

AJF took rushes on an all-rookie line during the morning skate that features Connor McMichael and Brett Leason – two forwards he played with on the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. He is replacing Hendrix Lapierre in the lineup.

In the preseason, the Swedish forward was claimed off of waivers by Buffalo in early October but eventually reclaimed by the Capitals a week later.

Injury issues have necessitated multiple call-ups this season from Hershey and AJF is the latest beneficiary. The Capitals are currently without top-six talents Nicklas Backstrom (hip), TJ Oshie (foot), and Anthony Mantha (shoulder), who are all out long term.

AJF will be the fourth Caps skater to make their NHL debut this season, following Leason, Lapierre, and Aliaksei Protas. All four will have done so through the team’s first twelve games.

Vitek Vanecek will be the Capitals’ starting goaltender. Vanecek is coming off of a 30-save performance in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

