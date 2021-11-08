Axel Jonsson-Fjallby set to make his NHL debut tonight against his ‘former team’, the Buffalo Sabres

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a whirlwind start to his 2021-22 season on waivers. Now he will make his dream NHL debut.
AJF is primed to play his first NHL game Monday night against his “former team”, the Buffalo Sabres.
#Caps lines at a.m. skate ahead of BUF:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Sheary-Eller-Sprong
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
*AJF-McMichael-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
*Looks like Jonsson-Fjallby will make his NHL debut vs. his “former” team, and Lapierre is out.
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 8, 2021
AJF took rushes on an all-rookie line during the morning skate that features Connor McMichael and Brett Leason – two forwards he played with on the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. He is replacing Hendrix Lapierre in the lineup.
In the preseason, the Swedish forward was claimed off of waivers by Buffalo in early October but eventually reclaimed by the Capitals a week later.
New guy Axel! #Caps @russianmachine pic.twitter.com/SfrlVrmNbK
— Washington DC Sports News (@DCSportsNews365) November 8, 2021
Injury issues have necessitated multiple call-ups this season from Hershey and AJF is the latest beneficiary. The Capitals are currently without top-six talents Nicklas Backstrom (hip), TJ Oshie (foot), and Anthony Mantha (shoulder), who are all out long term.
AJF will be the fourth Caps skater to make their NHL debut this season, following Leason, Lapierre, and Aliaksei Protas. All four will have done so through the team’s first twelve games.
Oshie was on the ice near the bench this morning in a boot and no gear working on stickhandling. Backstrom was in full gear continuing his workouts with S&E coach Mark Nemish
— JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) November 8, 2021
Vitek Vanecek will be the Capitals’ starting goaltender. Vanecek is coming off of a 30-save performance in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Vanecek is the first goalie off the ice this morning. #Caps
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 8, 2021
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On