Axel Jonsson-Fjallby set to make his NHL debut tonight against his ‘former team’, the Buffalo Sabres

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a whirlwind start to his 2021-22 season on waivers. Now he will make his dream NHL debut.

AJF is primed to play his first NHL game Monday night against his “former team”, the Buffalo Sabres.

#Caps lines at a.m. skate ahead of BUF: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Eller-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

*AJF-McMichael-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz *Looks like Jonsson-Fjallby will make his NHL debut vs. his “former” team, and Lapierre is out. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 8, 2021

AJF took rushes on an all-rookie line during the morning skate that features Connor McMichael and Brett Leason – two forwards he played with on the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. He is replacing Hendrix Lapierre in the lineup.

In the preseason, the Swedish forward was claimed off of waivers by Buffalo in early October but eventually reclaimed by the Capitals a week later.

Injury issues have necessitated multiple call-ups this season from Hershey and AJF is the latest beneficiary. The Capitals are currently without top-six talents Nicklas Backstrom (hip), TJ Oshie (foot), and Anthony Mantha (shoulder), who are all out long term.

AJF will be the fourth Caps skater to make their NHL debut this season, following Leason, Lapierre, and Aliaksei Protas. All four will have done so through the team’s first twelve games.

Oshie was on the ice near the bench this morning in a boot and no gear working on stickhandling. Backstrom was in full gear continuing his workouts with S&E coach Mark Nemish — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) November 8, 2021

Vitek Vanecek will be the Capitals’ starting goaltender. Vanecek is coming off of a 30-save performance in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vanecek is the first goalie off the ice this morning. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 8, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB