Injury-depleted Capitals recall Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals recalled two-way forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the AHL’s Hershey Bears on Sunday.

The move comes the day after the Capitals lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 and dropped to 5-2-4 on the season.

This marks Jonsson-Fjallby’s first NHL callup.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/DXANwkBXiu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 7, 2021

The Capitals are without top six talents Nicklas Backstrom (hip), TJ Oshie (foot), and Anthony Mantha (shoulder) and already sport three rookie forwards in the lineup currently: Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Brett Leason.

Jonsson-Fjallby, a 2016 fifth-round pick, has seven points (3g, 4a) in nine games with Hershey this season as part of a talented third line with Leason (who is currently in Washington) and Aliaksei Protas (made NHL debut last week). According to the Bears, Jonsson-Fjallby has scored two game-winning goals already in 2021-22, a mark tied for first in the AHL.

AJF initially was not slated to be on the Capitals this year. He was claimed on waivers by the Buffalo Sabres during the preseason when the Capitals tried to sneak him down to Hershey. The Capitals re-claimed the Swede back seven days later when the Sabres tried to send him to their own AHL team.

Jonsson-Fjallby is sneaky fast, has soft hands, and can penalty kill.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB