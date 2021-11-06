Caps can’t fly by Philly: Flyers beat Capitals 2-1

The Capitals came home from Florida and had the pleasure of meeting their pals from Philadelphia at Capital One Arena. How would the ole I-95 showdown go?

Derick Brassard fired a shot from the left hash over the shoulder of Vitek Vanecek. Sean Couturier stuffed one home to double the Philadelphia lead.

Brett Leason got the Caps on the board in the third.

Flyers beat Capitals 2-1.

That was a very bad first period. I would even say their worst since maybe that first game against Tampa. The Caps looked flat footed, their one power play opportunity was highlighted by a backcheck, they were flubbing passes everywhere, and I think these jerseys are very boring. Peter says I’m a grump for that last one.

This bullet will be used just to say thank you to Joe B and Locker for a fantastic 25 years. They make Capitals hockey easy to watch even when sometimes it has very much not been.

Drew Brees is going to tell me to bet on sports about 567,000 times this season, isn’t he? Why couldn’t that commercial at least have a catchy jingle like the other commercials in the past that showed up on NBCSWA about 14 times a game?

Yea, the second period wasn’t much better. It was more open, going both ways but the Caps still got the worst of it. Another Capitals’ power play occurred in this period that saw the probable best chance go to the penalty killing team. Maybe one day I’ll get tired of complaining about this team when they have a man advantage. Today is not that day.

John Carlson cracked his kneecap last season and I have all the empathy, sympathy, whatever “athy” you want for that because OUCH…but it damn sure looks like he cracked his kneecap last season. Dude looks slow.

Derick Brassard punched Garnet Hathaway in the face while the former was on the Flyers bench. He received a two-minute bench interference penalty. Can you imagine that happening in any other major sport? It'd be the night's biggest news. What a game this hockey thing is.

Sometimes I think Carl Hagelin would be better off throwing his body like a missile at the puck to send it on net instead of just shooting it with his stick. That breakaway attempt was very him.

Much better third but it’s tough to win games when you only show up for one period.

To start the third we got some line blender action. Daniel Sprong and Tom Wilson swapped places and an all-rookie “third” line was put together. That all-rookie trio got the Caps on the board as Connor McMichael drove to the front of the net and Brett Leason chipped a shot over Martin Jones.

Martin Jones was frustratingly good at the end of the third.

The Capitals now have a date with the plucky, Jack Eichel less Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

