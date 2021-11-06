Caps can’t fly by Philly: Flyers beat Capitals 2-1

The Capitals came home from Florida and had the pleasure of meeting their pals from Philadelphia at Capital One Arena. How would the ole I-95 showdown go?
Derick Brassard fired a shot from the left hash over the shoulder of Vitek Vanecek. Sean Couturier stuffed one home to double the Philadelphia lead.
Brett Leason got the Caps on the board in the third.
Flyers beat Capitals 2-1.
This must be our first year! Where has the time gone. Join us tonight for Caps and Flyers @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/w4M20IouOd
— Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) November 6, 2021
Sweet jerseys! Thank you @Capitals Catch the Caps and Flyers coming up next in @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/ldcYqOQqyE
— Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) November 6, 2021
just two friends with whom we've spent a lot of time @JoeBpXp @Laughlin18 #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/g3XVvleKjX
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 6, 2021
The Capitals now have a date with the plucky, Jack Eichel less Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
Headline photo courtesy of Amy R.
