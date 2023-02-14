Axel Jonsson-Fjallby clears waivers, will remain in Winnipeg Jets organization

The Winnipeg Jets put former Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers Monday.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that AJF went unclaimed and cleared on Tuesday. Axel’s likely next destination is the Jets’ farm team, the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

AJF was sent down to make room for defenseman Dylan DeMelo’s return to the Jets’ active roster. DeMelo has not played since January 26 due to a lower-body injury.

“We had to put Axel on waivers,” Bowness said. “That’s a move we do not want to make. Axel has done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s been a great teammate. He’s helped us get to where we are today. But we’re only allowed to have 23 bodies here. It’s an unfortunate move that we’re forced to make. We’re hoping we don’t lose him selfishly. He’s been a very strong part of our hockey club.”

AJF has four goals and 11 points in 45 games for the Jets this season.

It appears to make room for Jonsson-Fjallby on their AHL roster, the Moose assigned forward Joseph Nardi to the Toledo Walleye.

The Capitals lost Jonsson-Fjallby before the season started after they tried to sneak the Swedish forward through waivers during final roster cuts. The Jets put in a claim. Winnipeg’s move gave the Caps the opportunity bring back AJF and send him to Hershey if no other team put in a claim.

General manager Brian MacLellan decided against that as the Capitals have 48 of a possible 50 contract slots full at the NHL level.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB