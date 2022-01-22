Axel Jonsson-Fjallby creates history with hat trick on Teddy Bear Toss Night

HERSHEY, PA — The Hershey Bears defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0 on its world-record-setting Teddy Bear Toss night, Saturday. It was the first time the Bears have held their Teddy Bear Toss game since the pandemic began – a span of over two years.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had his biggest game as a pro, scoring three goals against the Wolf Pack and earning First Star of the Night honors. AJF seemed super motivated after the Capitals sent him down to the AHL a day earlier after playing his ninth career game in the NHL on Thursday.

Jonsson-Fjallby scored the game’s first goal of the night, the Teddy Bear Toss goal, 6:13 into the first period on a Hershey power play. Taking a pass from Shane Gersich, the Swedish forward prospect ripped a dart short side past a helpless Keith Kincaid.

AJF struck again 3:11 and 13:06 into the third period to complete the hat trick. Jonsson-Fjallby’s hat trick came on a breakaway.

FIRST THEY THREW THE BEARS NOW THEY THROW THE HATS #TeddyBearTossHershey pic.twitter.com/dGhF7tLpNV — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022

And Bears fans made sure to participate in the second item-throwing event of the evening.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby hatty! Throw yer hats! (And bring this man back up to DC) pic.twitter.com/BeNlxIgduI — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 23, 2022

AJF was mostly expressionless after both of his big milestone goals giving off big “Been Here Before” vibes. He was one of the first players off the ice after the Teddy Bear Toss goal, not lingering to take photos or celebrate his tally.

The goals were Jonsson-Fjallby’s 11th, 12th, and 13th goals of the season. AJF now leads the Hershey Bears in goals despite playing in a half-dozen fewer games (27) that team-leading Joe Snively (33).

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is the first star of the game. He’s the first player in Hershey Bears history to score a hat trick on Teddy Near Toss night. pic.twitter.com/IOjH7G9bRq — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 23, 2022

“Extremely proud of how our guys performed tonight,” Hershey Bears head coach Scott Allen said after the game.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB