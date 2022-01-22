Hershey Bears’ Teddy Bear Toss game returns after two year absence due to pandemic, re-set new world record

HERSHEY, PA — On December 1, 2019, Capitals Stanley Cup champion defenseman, Christian Djoos, scored a milestone marker while playing for the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Firing the puck into the back of the Hartford Wolf Pack’s net, Djoos began what is considered one of the most fun events in hockey. Bears fans threw a world-record 45,650 plush toys onto the ice — all of which would benefit charities across the region — forcing the game to stop and go to intermission early.

The ’19 Toss was a feel-good night for Hershey and the crescendo for an event in its 19th iteration, earning an E60 feature. But then everything changed. The coronavirus pandemic moved into the United States months later, complicating everything from our lives to sports as a whole.

In 2021, the Bears held a “drive-thru” toss and collected over 30,000 stuffed animals to assuage fans’ wants to keep the event going. But finally, 783 days later, the Hershey Bears were able to host its Teddy Bear Toss game safely again. Sure, things were a little different than before. Fans and media were wearing masks, but the large outpouring of support from the local community remained the same.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the goal 6:13 into the first period, unleashing a frenzy of stuffed animals being hurled towards the ice.

Video

The goal was assisted by Shane Gersich and Alexander Alexeyev.

The #TeddyBearTossHershey after Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the milestone goal. Here was my view and no I didn’t drop my phone this year! @TheHersheyBears pic.twitter.com/ATUpyfQ1RH — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 23, 2022

After celebrating the goal, Bears players immediately took to the ice from the bench and helped volunteers collect the mass collection of stuffed toys.

Players took pics for media on the ice and jumped into the piles of stuffed animals, including Capitals defense prospect Alex Alexeyev.

Goaltender Zach Fucale participated.

Garrett Pilon and Beck Malenstyn jumped in too.

Getting in was fun but getting out was hard.

I even got into the donating action tonight. Ahead of my drive for the game, my four-year-old son Ethan sweetly asked me to give this bear to charity.

Tonight’s mission: donate this teddy bear to charity for Ethan #TeddyBearTossHershey pic.twitter.com/m49zutkKQm — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 23, 2022

As I was out on the ice taking photos, Pilon grabbed it and took a photo.

Then I placed it down at center ice.

Mission accomplished. Teddy bear donated for you, Ethan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mDhZWwlPu1 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 23, 2022

Bears fans outdid their total from 2019 with fans throwing 52,341 stuffed animals onto the ice. It’s a new world record.

Tonight, we BREAK our own record! The 2022 @GiantFoodStores Teddy Bear Toss has produced a grand total of 52,341 stuffed animals! THANK YOU! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/0WUEYd6ULy — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022

The math is staggering. With a sold-out crowd of 10,514, 4.98 bears were thrown onto the ice per person.

Jonsson-Fjallby later finished his memorable night with a hat trick. The Swedish forward prospect was sent back to the Hershey Bears on Friday after playing his ninth NHL game for the Capitals.

FIRST THEY THREW THE BEARS NOW THEY THROW THE HATS #TeddyBearTossHershey pic.twitter.com/dGhF7tLpNV — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022

The Hershey Bears will be donating the stuffed animals to more than 25 local organizations. Including this year’s event, the Bears have collected an estimated 322,199 plush toys since 2001. Since that time, Hershey’s all-time record on Teddy Bear Toss is 14-2-0-2 in addition to two ties. Hershey has won six straight Teddy Bear Toss games, scoring four or more goals in each of those contests.

Jonsson-Fjallby joins four other Hershey players on the roster who have scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal in the past. According to Bears PR, Matt Moulson scored the Ontario Reign’s Teddy Bear Toss goal only 1:06 into the game on Dec. 15, 2018. Forward Kale Kessy scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal with ECHL Bakersfield on Dec. 4, 2013. Fellow forward Colby McAuley scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal in his junior days with the Prince George Cougars on Dec. 19, 2015, while Mason Morelli notched a Teddy Bear Toss goal just 15 seconds into the game for the Minot Minotauros in 2012.

Photos

Photo credit: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Bears:

HERSHEY BEARS 2022 TEDDY BEAR TOSS SETS NEW WORLD RECORD (Hershey, PA-January 22, 2022)- The Hershey Bears have once again established a new world record in one of the best promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, collected 52,341 teddy bears and stuffed animals during Saturday’s GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club’s previous world record of 45,765 collected in 2019. The world-famous event, held during tonight’s game versus the Hartford Wolf Pack, saw fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following the team’s first goal of the game. The stuffed animals are then collected and donated to over 25 local charities. As part of the club’s Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 25 local organizations including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Additionally, with Hershey setting a new world record, The Sweigart Family Foundation has made a donation of $50,000 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network. This year’s GIANT Teddy Bear Toss marks the 20th event in team history. The club has collected 322,199 teddy bears since 2001.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB