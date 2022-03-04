Capitals call up Axel Jonsson-Fjallby as possible longterm replacement for Carl Hagelin

The Washington Capitals recalled Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Hershey Bears and returned goaltender Zach Fucale to the AHL on Friday. Fucale was only with the team on an emergency loan basis due to an injury to Ilya Samsonov.

The move comes after the team placed Carl Hagelin on long-term injured reserve, Joe Snively on regular injured reserve, and activated Anthony Mantha. That left one open spot among the forward group that AJF now occupies.

AJF, a speedy defensive forward, has said in the past that he models his game after Hagelin.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Hershey Bears and re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/nwSbTB1MBS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022

Jonsson-Fjallby is having his best season as a pro in Hershey. The forward has notched 34 points (16g, 18a) in 44 AHL games. With Hagelin out indefinitely, AJF can provide some of the skating speed and penalty-killing work that the team would otherwise miss out on.

In his latest stint with the Bears in the AHL, Jonsson-Fjallby scored the Teddy Bear Toss Night’s opening goal and became the first player in Hershey’s history to score a hat trick on the very fluffy, cuddly night.

The Swedish forward is one NHL game away from having to be exposed again on waivers if the Capitals opt to send him back to the minor leagues. So, either the team has made room for him on the NHL roster for the long haul this season or they don’t intend to play him until rosters expand for the playoffs. It’s likely the former when you consider the significant injury to Hagelin and how the two are very similar players.

Fucale’s return to the Bears likely indicates that the injury Ilya Samsonov suffered in practice Wednesday was a minor one. Samsonov got in work with goaltending coach Scott Murray during the team’s morning skate Thursday.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

