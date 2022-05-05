Some loose thoughts about why Brett Leason may be playing over Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

We here at RMNB talk behind the scenes as a team and with our friends on our DISCORD server. 95% of the time it’s to joke around or debate something incredibly stupid. One percent of the time it is me talking up longtime-Bash member, Sheena, and saying that she could beat all of us up. And then the other four percent is to debate lineup decisions.

For instance, this morning, I was super confused about why the Capitals called up Brett Leason and then got even more confused when he was tabbed to be the guy to replace Tom Wilson over Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby for Game Two. Then I talked to Chris Cerullo and it kinda made sense?

I’m publishing this because I thought it might help some of our readers who are also confused about this decision so I have decided to break the fourth wall, write like a blogger (ignoring all my sports journalism instincts which I barely have already), and basically post the equivalent of a Xanga article.

Before we get into this, this is not a personal slight towards Leason at all. He has been rock solid as an injury replacement at the NHL level this season and he appears to be on the verge of a full-time roster spot over the next year or two. We are confident he will do fine tonight. It’s more about the logic of the decision and [gestures at everything else].

Okay so first, let’s establish some facts. 🤨

Brett Leason will go into the lineup despite playing pretty much full time in Hershey since late February. “We have the players that we want here right now,” Peter Laviolette said before Game One of the playoffs.

Then Tom Wilson got hurt. Tom did not skate in the morning skate on Thursday and he *could* be out for a bit. A bit being possibly a few games.

Leason will not replace Wilson on the third line. Instead, he will play on the Caps’ fourth line, which is the team’s main shutdown line, and push Garnet Hathaway up to the third with Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha. Hathaway has had success when moved up the lineup and the third line has been a difference-maker in games lately.

Leason is getting in the lineup over Connor McMichael, who doesn’t finish many of his chances (yet) but is one of the best individual offensive creators in the league.

Leason is also getting in the lineup over Axel Jonsson-Fjallby who has been rock solid filling in for Carl Hagelin on the fourth line and would seem to be the obvious pick to go to the fourth line.

So what gives? Why? 🤔

Despite having two players practicing with the team and who have had a lot of success, Laviolette’s decision appears to have come down to handedness.

Brett Leason plays on the right wing and is right-handed whereas McMichael and AJF are both lefties and play on the left side. Leason was likely The Next Guy Up or the next guy on the depth chart for right wings.

Leason’s size is comparable to Tom’s, 6′ 5″ | 218 lb, and that likely played a role in the decision too. He also plays a very solid defensive game as a forward.

McMichael would likely go in if one of the team’s main four pivots went down with injury. If a left wing ended up getting hurt, both AJF or CM24 could get a jersey depending on who they’d be replacing.

Regardless of what happens tonight… 🫡

Laviolette is not playing his “best” lineup. He’s leaning towards a more defensive crew and hoping the Caps can limit the Panthers’ chances and score whenever they get opportunities.

Connor McMichael should be playing. The team should find ways to get him in the lineup especially when a forward spot pops up. There are no arguments against that. It is just what the stats say.

At least we have this though.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB