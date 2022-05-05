Capitals recall Brett Leason from Hershey before Game Two in Florida

The Washington Capitals made a roster move early Thursday morning. Rookie forward Brett Leason was recalled from the Hershey Bears and is now the third “extra” forward the Caps are carrying on their playoff roster.

Leason’s return to the big club could indicate that injured forward Tom Wilson is not ready to suit up for Game Two. Wilson was hurt very early in the first period of Game One and head coach Peter Laviolette labeled him as a game-time decision for Thursday night.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/U6sWIhUmTp — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 5, 2022

Leason played in 36 games this season for the Caps and has been in Hershey since being re-assigned on March 21. He has six points at the NHL level and 13 points in 36 games for the Bears.

If Wilson were to truly be unavailable for Game Two, that opens up a spot in the lineup for either Leason, Connor McMichael, or Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. With how vital Wilson is to the team’s penalty kill, you would think that maybe gives the advantage to AJF due to his defensive capabilities.

Puck drop in Florida is at 7:30 PM as the Caps look to shock the league and take a 2-0 series lead over the Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Here’s the full release from the team on the recall:

Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 23, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 36 games with the Capitals this season. In addition, the 6’5″, 218-pound forward has 13 points (6g, 7a) in 31 games with Hershey. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey’s games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2). The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB