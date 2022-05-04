Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Game Two

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was injured early in Game One and he will be a game-time decision for Game Two.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir after speaking to Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette during the team’s optional skate at FLA Live Arena, Wednesday.

Tom Wilson (lower body) is getting treatment today and will be a game time decision for Game 2 tomorrow, per Peter Laviolette. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 4, 2022

Wilson scored on the power play 3:47 into Game One to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead but lasted only one shift more in the game.

As Wilson tried to deliver a big hit to MacKenzie Weegar behind the net, his body slammed hard and awkwardly into the end boards. Wilson looked slow as he returned to the bench and went down to the locker room to be evaluated.

During the second period, Wilson returned to take a swirl around the ice during a TV timeout, but still did not feel himself. He could be seen chatting to a trainer and opted to go back down to the locker room.

After the game, Laviolette said Wilson suffered a lower-body injury and was continuing to be evaluated.

The Stanley Cup-winning winger set career highs in goals (24), assists (28), and points (52) this season. He was skating on the third line with Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha during Game One.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB