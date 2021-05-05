Caps at Rangers pregame: Definitely just a calm, normal Wednesday

The Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers are scheduled to play what some suspect could be a hockey game, but will likely turn into a tables, ladders, and chairs match after Monday’s line brawl. Buckle up. This is going to be a wild one.

They are set to drop the puck and probably gloves at 7 PM. Peter thankfully has your recap because if I did the account would probably get banned tonight.

Record 26-21-6 33-14-5 Shot Attempt % 48.4% 51.2% PDO 101.1 102.0 Power Play 21.1% 25.7% Penalty Kill 83.4% 83.2%

Projected Lines

Well, thanks to WaPo’s Sam Pell, we know that TJ Oshie will be back in the lineup tonight, Alex Ovechkin will not, Vitek Vanecek will be in net, Justin Schultz is likely a game-time decision, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are unavailable, and the Caps will bring someone in from the taxi squad to fill a space. Got it? Good, because I don’t. Here’s my…guess?

Sheary – Backstrom – Oshie

Mantha – Eller – Wilson

Carr – Raffl – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Schultz

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Presenting without comment

Storylines

