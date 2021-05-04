Sidney Crosby just did a Tom Wilson

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby commited what some might call a horrifying act of violence against the Flyers’ Travis Konecny, Tuesday night.

The two star forwards basically had their own main event Wrestlemania match behind the play. The battle featured headlocks, a takedown or two, and some face slamming that was reminiscent of Tom Wilson’s role in a controversial line brawl the night before.

Oh boy.

Video

Wrestling match between Crosby and Konecny. Crosby takes him down pic.twitter.com/Tkm8tWNeov — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2021

Konecny drew the ire of Crosby after putting the Pens captain in a headlock for about ten seconds, which is not exactly joyful to watch if you acknowledge Crosby’s history of neck-related issues. This obviously infuriated Sid and he retaliated by doing a waistlock takedown of Konecny. That’s where things get a little hairier. Crosby then slams Konecny’s head into the ice not once, but twice.

Both players received two-minute roughing minors.

Earlier in the game, Konecny was involved in a play that sent Penguins forward Bryan Rust to the locker room.

BTW–here's that Konecny clip that injured Bryan Rust and probably upset Crosby… Center of the screen. pic.twitter.com/PZcztqMlEH — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) May 5, 2021

Crosby had scored the third goal of the game for the Pens prior to this incident and grabbed their fifth later in the third.

Rangers about to release another statement — Steve Kouleas (@stevekouleas) May 5, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia