New York Rangers drop furious statement about Tom Wilson’s punishment

The New York Rangers have released a statement about the $5,000 fine Tom Wilson received for roughing Pavel Buchnevich on Monday.
In the statement, the team calls Wilson’s actions “dangerous and reckless” and declare they want George Parros removed from his role at the Department of Player Safety.
From the Rangers:
For the record, I’m totally on board for that last part.
